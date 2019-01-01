Broad Spectrum Vape Pods (Pineapple Express)
About this product
700mg net weight 325mg active CBD per pod Infused with cannabis derived terpenes Authentic flavor that tastes just like weed Contain CBD, CBG, CBN, CBC, CBDv THC Free, non-psychoactive
About this strain
Pineapple Express
Terpenes
- Caryophyllene
- Limonene
- Myrcene
Pineapple Express combines the potent and flavorful forces of parent strains Trainwreck and Hawaiian. The smell is likened to fresh apple and mango, with a taste of pineapple, pine, and cedar. This hard-hitting hybrid provides a long-lasting energetic buzz perfect for productive afternoons and creative escapes.