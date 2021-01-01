Sunshine #4
by SunMed Growers
3.5 grams
$25.00
Pickup 49.0 miles away
Top Reported Strain Effects: Euphoric, Happy, Talkative Top Reported Strain Flavors: Spicy/Herbal, Diesel, Grap Purple Chem is a cross of Stardawg and Purple Punch. Expect lemon-lime soda mixed with grape Flintstones vitamins. This is a great all-day cultivar that will elevate your mood and relieve stress. Purple Chem was bred initially by the team at Cali Connection in Southern California. The breeders crossed Chem 91, a reinforced cross of the original Chemdawg, with a double-back-crossed Pre-98 Bubba male to tease out the best features of the two classic strains. Cali Connection’s efforts paid off, as Purple Chemdawg has won multiple awards including first place for best indica at the 2016 Los Angeles Cannabis Cup and second place in the same category at the 2016 Michigan Cannabis Cup. Keywords: Flower, Caryophyllene, Creative, Diesel, Euphoric, Grape, Happy, Indica, Limonene, Motivate Your Mind, Myrcene, Pinene, Purple Chemdawg, Relaxed, Spicy/Herbal, Talkative, THC, THCA
