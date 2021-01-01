 Loading…

  Home
  Shop
  Cannabis
  Flower
  Purple Chem

Purple Chem

by Illicit

Illicit Cannabis Flower Purple Chem
Illicit Cannabis Flower Purple Chem

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Top Reported Strain Effects: Euphoric, Happy, Talkative Top Reported Strain Flavors: Spicy/Herbal, Diesel, Grap Purple Chem is a cross of Stardawg and Purple Punch. Expect lemon-lime soda mixed with grape Flintstones vitamins. This is a great all-day cultivar that will elevate your mood and relieve stress. Purple Chem was bred initially by the team at Cali Connection in Southern California. The breeders crossed Chem 91, a reinforced cross of the original Chemdawg, with a double-back-crossed Pre-98 Bubba male to tease out the best features of the two classic strains. Cali Connection’s efforts paid off, as Purple Chemdawg has won multiple awards including first place for best indica at the 2016 Los Angeles Cannabis Cup and second place in the same category at the 2016 Michigan Cannabis Cup. Keywords: Flower, Caryophyllene, Creative, Diesel, Euphoric, Grape, Happy, Indica, Limonene, Motivate Your Mind, Myrcene, Pinene, Purple Chemdawg, Relaxed, Spicy/Herbal, Talkative, THC, THCA

About this brand

Illicit Logo
ILLICIT works with local advocacy groups to support the release of cannabis POWs, while bringing responsible medical cannabis use into the mainstream. The data doesn’t lie, and marijuana prohibition is a wrong we work to right. Our organization is part of a growing national coalition challenging everyone to ask: Why is cannabis illicit? We believe Missouri and the United States as a whole have reached an important tipping point in our collective consciousness, and what was once illicit will be a new beginning. Remember - while you're enjoying the freedom to enjoy medical cannabis responsibly, thousands of POWs are still trapped behind bars for doing the same thing. Our website is coming soon! In the meantime check out Last Prisoner Project at https://www.lastprisonerproject.org/ and Canna Convict Project at https://cannaconvictproject.com/ to see how you can help.

