lesliep1 on February 2nd, 2019

This vape oil is truely out of this world! the flavor profile from the terpenes is amazing. it tastes so reminiscent of the plant and its smooth on the lungs. I chose to start vaping to help me curb my ciggarette cravings after quitting 7 months prior, but still having cravings. My results were nothing short of extraordinary. I felt an immediate block to my addiction receptors, but i also felt calm and joyous. i havent felt true joy like this in years. i also feel relief from my nerve pain in my back. I love everything about this product and i keep finding new ailments to relieve with it.