 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Search Leafly

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Pre-rolls
  5. Double Dream 0.5G Hybrid Kief Enhanced Pre-Roll 6 pack
Hybrid

Double Dream 0.5G Hybrid Kief Enhanced Pre-Roll 6 pack

by Jetpacks

Write a review
Jetpacks Cannabis Pre-rolls Double Dream 0.5G Hybrid Kief Enhanced Pre-Roll 6 pack

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Jetpacks 6 pack Takes You Even Higher! A power-packed super stash that really takes you places! Kief-enhanced Jetpacks Original pre-rolls, now available in convenient 6-packs! Stock up for your next fantastic voyage with the six-pack super stash designed for extended journeys into deep space.

About this brand

Jetpacks Logo
Make sure your brain is strapped in as you take off with these strain-specific kief enhanced pre-rolls.

About this strain

Double Dream

Double Dream
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

The sativa-dominant hybrid Double Dream puts a unique spin on the famed Blue Dream by crossing it with Dream Star. With a complex flavor profile that synchronizes sweet floral notes with berries and spice, Double Dream is a soothing and mentally invigorating strain that still allows clear-headed functionality. Its dreamy, euphoric buzz is anchored by a deep, physical relaxation that mutes pain, anxiety, stress, and inflammation. Patients also turn to this uplifting strain for daytime release from PTSD, headaches, and nausea.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review