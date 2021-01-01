Texas Shoreline Budder 0.5g
by Grassroots Cannabis
0.5 grams
$35.00
Pickup 14.1 miles away
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
This Glue cross is known for its extra-sticky buds. Why is that important, you ask? Sticky buds lead to sticky trichomes, which means an extra-heavy terpene and cannabinoid profile. Since this is UNREFINED Live Resin, you’ll taste that big flavor and feel the full body flower high. It’s a hybrid but leans more indica, so be prepared to chill. Hard. Similar to the consistency of cake badder, Live Badder is whipped to perfection. This homogenization technique results in a harmonious marriage of terpenes and cannabinoids. Jetty takes the craft approach to concentrates with small batches made from premium fresh frozen cannabis. We aim for big flavor and broad terpene profiles, and never start out with a set menu. That means a variety of concentrate types like rosin, badder, sauce, sugar or diamonds, and quantities that may be limited.
Original Glue (GG4), developed by GG Strains, is a potent hybrid strain that delivers heavy-handed euphoria and relaxation, leaving you feeling “glued” to the couch. Its chunky, resin-covered buds fill the room with pungent earthy and sour aromas inherited from its parent strains, Chem’s Sister, Sour Dubb, and Chocolate Diesel. Taking first place in both the Michigan and Los Angeles 2014 Cannabis Cups as well as the High Times Jamaican World Cup, this multiple award-winning hybrid's supremacy is no longer a secret, and consumers will search far and wide to get their hands sticky with Original Glue (GG4).
