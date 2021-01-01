 Loading…

Indica

GMO x Strawnana Solventless Cartridge .5g

by Jetty Extracts

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

GMO x Strawnana is a perfect blend of pungent spice with a sweet, smooth and fruity finish. This indica produces a balanced yet powerful effect with a long lasting body high. Jetty Solventless Vape is made from live rosin that’s extracted using only ice, water, heat, and pressure. Purified for maximum potency, it delivers the true essence of the plant from start to finish. Premium cartridge with Jetty signature wood tip. Works with any 510-thread battery.

About this brand

Jetty Extracts Logo
Since 2013, the mission of Jetty Extracts has been defined by its variety: the care and craft we put into sourcing materials, implementing superior extraction methods, and statewide distribution. We are obsessed with perfection—working within the law, never cutting corners, never compromising our values. As a result, we make the finest, hand-crafted cannabis products, always free of pesticides, chemicals, and fillers.

About this strain

GMO Cookies

GMO Cookies
Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Myrcene

GMO Cookies, (aka Garlic Cookies) is a powerful indica marijuana strain made by crossing Chemdog with GSC. This strain produces relaxing effects you can feel through your body while your mind retains focus. GMO Cookies is loved for its ability to relieve stress and aches without total sedation. GMO Cookies features aromas like diesel, coffee and fruit. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with chronic pain.

