Hybrid

by Jetty Extracts

About this product

Hard to argue with this classic strain. Its energetic, creative high lives up to the hype for sure. We like that it backs off a little bit on the top end, keeping things nicely in focus. The pineapple and mango notes seal the deal. Jetty GOLD is high potency oil cryoextracted to preserve more terpenes and flavor. It’s triple-tested and always made from premium, small-farm cannabis. Premium cartridge with Jetty signature wood tip. Works with any 510-thread battery.

About this brand

Since 2013, the mission of Jetty Extracts has been defined by its variety: the care and craft we put into sourcing materials, implementing superior extraction methods, and statewide distribution. We are obsessed with perfection—working within the law, never cutting corners, never compromising our values. As a result, we make the finest, hand-crafted cannabis products, always free of pesticides, chemicals, and fillers.

About this strain

Pineapple Express

Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Pinene

Pineapple Express combines the potent and flavorful forces of parent strains Trainwreck and Hawaiian. The smell is likened to fresh apple and mango, with a taste of pineapple, pine, and cedar. This hard-hitting hybrid provides a long-lasting energetic buzz perfect for productive afternoons and creative escapes.

