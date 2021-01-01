Pineapple Express Gold Cartridge .5g
About this product
Hard to argue with this classic strain. Its energetic, creative high lives up to the hype for sure. We like that it backs off a little bit on the top end, keeping things nicely in focus. The pineapple and mango notes seal the deal. Jetty GOLD is high potency oil cryoextracted to preserve more terpenes and flavor. It’s triple-tested and always made from premium, small-farm cannabis. Premium cartridge with Jetty signature wood tip. Works with any 510-thread battery.
About this brand
Jetty Extracts
About this strain
Pineapple Express
Terpenes
- Caryophyllene
- Myrcene
- Pinene
Pineapple Express combines the potent and flavorful forces of parent strains Trainwreck and Hawaiian. The smell is likened to fresh apple and mango, with a taste of pineapple, pine, and cedar. This hard-hitting hybrid provides a long-lasting energetic buzz perfect for productive afternoons and creative escapes.
