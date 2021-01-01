About this product
INGREDIENTS: 800 Hemp Derived Cannabidiol (CBD), Terpenes, 1000mg Total Cannabinoids. FREE OF: Vitamin E, Solvents, Pesticides, PEG, MCT Oil and VG/PG.
About this brand
JustCBD
About this strain
Pineapple Express
Terpenes
- Caryophyllene
- Myrcene
- Pinene
Pineapple Express combines the potent and flavorful forces of parent strains Trainwreck and Hawaiian. The smell is likened to fresh apple and mango, with a taste of pineapple, pine, and cedar. This hard-hitting hybrid provides a long-lasting energetic buzz perfect for productive afternoons and creative escapes.
