 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Concentrates
  4. Cartridges
  5. 1000mg CBD Vape Cartridge Pineapple Express
Hybrid

1000mg CBD Vape Cartridge Pineapple Express

by JustCBD

Write a review
JustCBD Concentrates Cartridges 1000mg CBD Vape Cartridge Pineapple Express

Buy Here

About this product

INGREDIENTS: 800 Hemp Derived Cannabidiol (CBD), Terpenes, 1000mg Total Cannabinoids. FREE OF: Vitamin E, Solvents, Pesticides, PEG, MCT Oil and VG/PG.

About this brand

JustCBD Logo
We are the leading provider of fine quality, superior grade cannabis products that complement the lifestyles of today's consumer. With love and care, we develop our elixirs, concentrates and oils according to strict industry standards. You can count on us to provide you with collections of safe, highly potent vape oils and CBD products.

About this strain

Pineapple Express

Pineapple Express
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Pinene

Pineapple Express combines the potent and flavorful forces of parent strains Trainwreck and Hawaiian. The smell is likened to fresh apple and mango, with a taste of pineapple, pine, and cedar. This hard-hitting hybrid provides a long-lasting energetic buzz perfect for productive afternoons and creative escapes.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review