Hybrid

Trifi Cookies Cured Resin Caviar 1g

by Kaizen Medicinals

Trifi Cookies Cured Resin Caviar 1g

About this product

Hybrid. Hybrid. Style: Live Resin Caviar. Appearance: Light Gold Color / Crystallized. Flavor: Citrus, Sweet, Skunk. Effect: Euphoric, Immediate, Cerebral. Extraction Method: Solvent. Notes: Making live resin starts with the highest grade, fresh frozen whole-plant cannabis. This particular concentrate is named ‘Caviar’ because of the caviar-esque appearance the THCa crystals have. This product is also coated in a terpene sauce and is incredibly flavorful.

About this strain

Trifi Cookies

Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Limonene

TriFi Cookies is an indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Fire OG with Triangle Kush and Girl Scout Cookies. This strain produces quick-hitting effects that will make you feel buzzy, relaxed and cerebral. TriFi Cookies pairs well with afternoon and evening activities, like playing video games or decompressing after a long day. This strain features bold flavors like citrus and vanilla bean. Medical marijuana patients choose TriFi Cookies to help relieve symptoms associated with nausea, headaches, pain, and anxiety. This strain is rich in terpenes like myrcene, caryophyllene and limonene. Growers say TriFi Cookies features bright green foliage with bright green and orange hairs. This strain was originally bred by Cannarado Genetics. If you've smoked, dabbed or consumed this strain before, tell us about your experience by leaving a review.

