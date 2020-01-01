 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…

Mimosa

by LEAP FARMS

About this product

Mimosa is a great 50/50 Hybrid strain that is a cross of Clementine X Purple Punch.

About this strain

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Limonene

Mimosa by Symbiotic Genetics is a rising star in the cannabis community. A cross of Clementine and Purple Punch, this strain has garnered praise for its outstanding fruit punch, citrus rind aroma and pleasurable mid-level buzz. Like the beverage, there is no bad time to enjoy Mimosa, but if you enjoy too much, the trajectory of your day will need adjusting.  

About this brand

The Pacific Northwests' finest producer of organically grown, pesticide and insecticide free cannabis. We are dedicated to cultivating the most excellent Cannabis flowers Mother Earth can provide. We also adhere to the state-of-the-art practices for Cannabis horticulture, including: the use of low pH acidic and high pH alkaline water to mitigate damage from bacteria, mold and pests; and the use of tried and true plant clones to ensure consistent quality and plant integrity.