Colors - All-In-One - Tropical Fruit - 300mg
by Evolab
300 mg
$29.99
$35.00MSRP
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
Lit Cannabis is a lifestyle marijuana brand that specializes in high-quality vaporizer cartridges and accessories. Founded in 2020 - a year of seemingly endless chaos - Lit Cannabis brings a splash of color, positivity as well as quality to all stores it partners with.
GMO Cookies (aka Garlic Cookies) is a powerful indica-dominant strain crossed between Chemdog and GSC. GMO Cookies is known for its ability to relieve pain without putting you to bed in the process. The Chemdawg ancestry in GMO provides a petrol smell layered with coffee and fruit, while its GSC parentage provides a sweet and earthy flavor. GMO Cookies is bred by Divine Genetics.