  5. Mimosa (6 PACK) .5G CRU x Littles Hybrid Pre-Roll

Mimosa (6 PACK) .5G CRU x Littles Hybrid Pre-Roll

by Littles

Littles Cannabis Pre-rolls Mimosa (6 PACK) .5G CRU x Littles Hybrid Pre-Roll

About this product

Six .5G 100% Indoor Hybrid Flower Pre-Roll (3 Grams) CRU Cannabis Collaboration

About this strain

Mimosa

Mimosa
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Limonene

Mimosa by Symbiotic Genetics is a rising star in the cannabis community. A cross of Clementine and Purple Punch, this strain has garnered praise for its outstanding fruit punch, citrus rind aroma and pleasurable mid-level buzz. Like the beverage, there is no bad time to enjoy Mimosa, but if you enjoy too much, the trajectory of your day will need adjusting.  

About this brand

Popcon sized nugs that get you high AF! Don't be fooled by their size, small buds offer the same potency as larger buds, but with unique benefits. Small buds contain fewer stems and fit more easily into grinders. They can also be great for making cannabis-infused edibles.