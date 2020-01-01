 Loading…

  5. ARSON 1g THC Applicator – Mimosa
Hybrid

ARSON 1g THC Applicator – Mimosa

by MFUSED

MFUSED Concentrates Solvent ARSON 1g THC Applicator – Mimosa

About this product

ARSON THC Applicators Strain: MIMOSA Type: Sativa Weight: 1 Gram ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Made using our most powerful distillate vapor oil, each ARSON Applicators features a glass body filled with our highly purified concentrate that packs a punch you feel instantly. Both THC or CBD options boasts a high cannabinoid percentage with superior flavor profile. After distillation, we infuse the extract with cannabis terpenes, the unique natural flavor molecules found in cannabis, for a superior taste and immediate pea high. ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Typically Used For: + Dabbing Directly + Topping a bowl of Flower + Rolled into joints/blunts + Making Moonrocks

About this brand

MFUSED exists to improve and enhance everyday lives. Crafting the most innovative, highest quality, naturally effective products that stay true to the therapeutic power and free spirit of cannabis. HONORING THE ROOTS “The therapeutic power of plants, free-thinking spirit of the people and innovative quality improvement are at the heart of everything we do.” – Grizz Our foundation starts with you, those who have long relied on the power of this plant to enrich your everyday lives. Fortified by testimonials that only therapy could unveil, intentionally crafted with wellness in mind. MEDICAL PIONEERS IN LOCAL INDUSTRY “We’ve been in the game longer.” Contributing 5 years of research and development, dedication to the medical cannabis community. We build on our legacy through integrity, innovation and honest commitment to excellence for the local community. THERAPEUTIC STANDARD ACCESSIBLE TO ALL “We lead with value. Offering quality, purity, outstanding effectiveness and incredibly terpy full-spectrum flavor.” Our tried and true medical knowledge is now offered in the retail cannabis market. We are excited to offer all people this value. CONSCIOUS CAPITALISM “Enlightened self-interest leads to conscious consumption. Cannabis consumption enlightens self.” We are passionate innovators who continually strive to raise the bar and craft the best quality product on the market while making a positive impact on society.

About this strain

Mimosa

Mimosa
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Limonene

Mimosa is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Clementine with Purple Punch. Smoking Mimosa provides happy, level-headed effects. In large doses, this strain can make you feel more on the sleepy side. Mimosa tastes like its namesake, with fruit and citrus flavors bursting through. Medical marijuana patients choose Mimosa to help relieve symptoms associated with depression and stress. This strain is a rising star in the cannabis community. 

