Pineapple Express is a sativa strain crossing Trainwreck and Hawaiian. It is potent, flavorful, and long-lasting. The sweet, tropical, cedar flavored strain has uplifting, euphoric, energy-boosting effects. FRAGRANCE: Sweet, tropical, cedar, citrus EFFECT: Uplifting, euphoric, energetic accompanied by a soothing sensation Sativa CBD 1: THC 1 NO: VG, PG, PEG, MCT, Additives, or Carrying Oil DO NOT EXPOSE TO EXTREME HEAT Keep out of reach of children. Women should not use marijuana or medical marijuana products during pregnancy because of the risk of birth defects.