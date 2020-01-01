Lemon Blueberry Vape Pen 0.3g
by verano
0.5 grams
$35.00
Pickup 19.5 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Pineapple Express is a sativa strain crossing Trainwreck and Hawaiian. It is potent, flavorful, and long-lasting. The sweet, tropical, cedar flavored strain has uplifting, euphoric, energy-boosting effects. FRAGRANCE: Sweet, tropical, cedar, citrus EFFECT: Uplifting, euphoric, energetic accompanied by a soothing sensation Sativa CBD 1: THC 1 NO: VG, PG, PEG, MCT, Additives, or Carrying Oil DO NOT EXPOSE TO EXTREME HEAT Keep out of reach of children. Women should not use marijuana or medical marijuana products during pregnancy because of the risk of birth defects.
Be the first to review this product.
Pineapple Express combines the potent and flavorful forces of parent strains Trainwreck and Hawaiian. The smell is likened to fresh apple and mango, with a taste of pineapple, pine, and cedar. This hard-hitting hybrid provides a long-lasting energetic buzz perfect for productive afternoons and creative escapes.