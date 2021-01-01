 Loading…

Indica

Ice Cream Cake Blue Temple Ball Hash 1g

by NASHA

Ice Cream Cake Blue Temple Ball Hash 1g

About this product

Ice Cream Cake | Temple Ball Hash | Indica Dominant Hybrid | Wedding Cake x Gelato #33 | 1g | Ice cream cake evolves the already vanilla gas taste of the wedding cake cultivar and charts it into creamier territory. A popular indica dominant hybrid this bud is usually dark greens and purples in color and frosted with an outer coat of trichomes. Indica Dominant Hybrids are popular for users who want to relax in euphoria but not fall asleep.

About this brand

नशा {nasha} = The state of transformed consciousness; exhilaration or excitement of the mind(Noun) NASHA is a word used in India to describe a “high”. Our brand has a deep connection to India and its hash producing history. Our founder spent numerous years in India living at the foothills of the Himalayas studying the origins of Hashish and the culture that surrounds it. After living in both India and California NASHA was finally born in the beautiful mountains of Humboldt County. We use pure mountain water to gently extract intact trichomes from the highest quality of raw materials. We use traditional techniques, mixed with state of the art machinery to produce high potency and terpene rich extracts, without the use of chemicals. All of the products are Lab tested to ensure purity, cleanliness, and potency. We invite you to try the next generation of cold water extract. “Melt with Us”

About this strain

Ice Cream Cake

Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Linalool

Ice Cream Cake is an indica marijuana strain made by crossing Wedding Cake with Gelato #33. This strain offers sedating effects that leave your mind and body completely relaxed. Ice Cream Cake features a creamy flavor profile with sweet hints of vanilla and sugary dough. This strain is reported by medical marijuana patients and consumers to have calming effects that help with pain, sleep, and anxiety. Ice Cream Cake is ideal for night time use when you have nothing important to do except watch TV and fall asleep. Growers say this strain has light green and purple buds that are completely flushed with icy trichomes. 

