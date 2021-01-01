Ice Cream Cake Blue Temple Ball Hash 1g
Ice Cream Cake | Temple Ball Hash | Indica Dominant Hybrid | Wedding Cake x Gelato #33 | 1g | Ice cream cake evolves the already vanilla gas taste of the wedding cake cultivar and charts it into creamier territory. A popular indica dominant hybrid this bud is usually dark greens and purples in color and frosted with an outer coat of trichomes. Indica Dominant Hybrids are popular for users who want to relax in euphoria but not fall asleep.
- Limonene
- Caryophyllene
- Linalool
Ice Cream Cake is an indica marijuana strain made by crossing Wedding Cake with Gelato #33. This strain offers sedating effects that leave your mind and body completely relaxed. Ice Cream Cake features a creamy flavor profile with sweet hints of vanilla and sugary dough. This strain is reported by medical marijuana patients and consumers to have calming effects that help with pain, sleep, and anxiety. Ice Cream Cake is ideal for night time use when you have nothing important to do except watch TV and fall asleep. Growers say this strain has light green and purple buds that are completely flushed with icy trichomes.
