Ice Mac Red Temple Ball Hash
About this product
Indoor-grown A proprietary mix of Ice Cream Cake and Mac strains. Ice Cream Cake is an Indica marijuana strain made by crossing Wedding Cake with Gelato #33. Mac, aka Miracle Alien Cookies, is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Alien Cookies with Starfighter and Columbian. Producing creative, happy, and uplifting effects, featuring a smooth orange flavor that is balanced out by floral accents on a sweet, earthy finish with hints of vanilla and sugary dough. Red: It has a greater amount of oil than plant material. It is very sticky and oily, giving smooth and flavorful smoke.
About this brand
NASHA
About this strain
Ice Cream Cake
Terpenes
- Limonene
- Caryophyllene
- Linalool
Ice Cream Cake is an indica marijuana strain made by crossing Wedding Cake with Gelato #33. This strain offers sedating effects that leave your mind and body completely relaxed. Ice Cream Cake features a creamy flavor profile with sweet hints of vanilla and sugary dough. This strain is reported by medical marijuana patients and consumers to have calming effects that help with pain, sleep, and anxiety. Ice Cream Cake is ideal for night time use when you have nothing important to do except watch TV and fall asleep. Growers say this strain has light green and purple buds that are completely flushed with icy trichomes.
