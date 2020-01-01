 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Pineapple Diesel Cartridge 0.5g

by Nectarbee

Nectarbee Concentrates Cartridges Pineapple Diesel Cartridge 0.5g

About this product

About this strain

Pineapple Express

Pineapple Express
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Myrcene

Pineapple Express combines the potent and flavorful forces of parent strains Trainwreck and Hawaiian. The smell is likened to fresh apple and mango, with a taste of pineapple, pine, and cedar. This hard-hitting hybrid provides a long-lasting energetic buzz perfect for productive afternoons and creative escapes.

About this brand

Nectarbee Logo
Infuzionz is an award-winning marijuana infused products manufacturer located in Denver, CO. With a commitment to quality, innovation, and compliance, we produce premium quality concentrates and a variety of cannabis-infused goods. We offer a wide selection of product types and numerous common extraction methods. Infuzionz proudly partners with leading dispensaries, providing their customers with potent, safe, and reliable concentrates and edibles. We welcome new dispensary clients for marijuana processing and encourage extraction artists, and highly-qualified marijuana industry professionals to contact us regarding exciting expansion opportunities in 2014.