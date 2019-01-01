 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Dogwalker

Dogwalker

by Nelson and Company Organics

Write a review
Nelson and Company Organics Cannabis Flower Dogwalker
Nelson and Company Organics Cannabis Flower Dogwalker

About this product

Locally made in PDX by “One Eye”, Dogwalker OG is a cross of Chem91 and Albert Walker. The buzz is superheavy yet functional and the flavor is straight Chem fuel funk!

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Dogwalker OG

Dogwalker OG
Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Myrcene

Dogwalker OG is a balanced hybrid bred by combining Albert Walker OG and Chemdawg 91. With a complex profile of woody and skunky aromas, Dogwalker OG delivers a strong cerebral calm that radiates throughout the body over time. Dogwalker OG promotes focus, while also inducing deep relaxation that easily converts to sleep in high doses. This THC-rich hybrid can be used for a variety of issues, particularly pain, mood disorders, and appetite loss.

About this brand

Nelson and Company Organics Logo
We are passionately committed to growing the highest quality cannabis. With over 20 years of growing experience, we use only organic ingredients to cultivate our flower. We take the time to properly dry and cure our cannabis to ensure flavorful, smooth smoke with a proper burn.