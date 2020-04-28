 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Solvent
  5. MAC Shatter 1g

MAC Shatter 1g

by Newt Brothers

Write a review
Newt Brothers Concentrates Solvent MAC Shatter 1g

Similar items

Show all

About this product

MAC (Columbian Starfighter x Alien Cookies) Axolotl Nug Run Shatter. Axolotl Nug Run ShatterOur new "Axolotl" Line of Concentrates is a new extraction technique being used to create a highly refined and premium, connoisseur level Shatter. The process removes unnecessary chlorophyll and fat lipids, producing an amazingly clean product with a smooth smoke and Terpene profile that is reflective of each strain being used!

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

MAC

MAC
Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

Bred by Capulator, Miracle Alien Cookies (better known as MAC) crosses Alien Cookies with a hybrid of Columbian and Starfighter. MAC is a gorgeous resin-covered flower with a dank, gassy musk and sour citrus highlights. The smooth flavors of MAC have thick zesty orange notes that are balanced out by floral accents and a sweet, earthy finish.

 

About this brand

Newt Brothers Logo
We are a family-run business rooted in Colorado. Over a period of five years we have worked with leaders in the industry and developed the knowledge to bring a more sophisticated cannabis experience to the marketplace. We have seen firsthand the lack of quality standards in some of Colorado’s largest cultivation facilities. Through these experiences we have designed a cleanroom facility to drastically reduce the possibility of pest or pathogen contact with our plants to near 0%. Additionally, our facility utilizes cutting edge, eco-friendly technology to limit our footprint on our environment.