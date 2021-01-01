Black Domina Crumble 1g
About this product
Flavor: You will enjoy this strain’s gorgeous scent with its nutty and earthy aroma with subtle hints of citrus or flowers. Effects: This strain is almost entirely indica, so be wary of its sedative effects! Most users describe its initial high as euphoric, uplifting, and relaxing. However, once the physical effects kick in, the strain’s sedative properties come to the fore. This strain is almost entirely indica, so be wary of its sedative effects! Users say that it releases tension, but as the body becomes completely relaxed, it can cause couchlock. Therefore, Black Domina is not suitable for daytime use; it is a late evening or night time strain only. Extraction Method: BHO Closed Loop
About this brand
Northstar Cannabis
About this strain
Black Domina
Terpenes
- Caryophyllene
- Myrcene
- Limonene
Black Domina is an indica marijuana strain made by crossing Northern Lights, Ortega, Hash Plant, and Afghani. This melting pot of a strain delivers effects that are relaxing and sedating. Black Domina features a spicy pepper aroma and flavor. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with insomnia. Growers say Black Dominan has a rapid flowering time and produces buds that are coated in trichome crystals.
