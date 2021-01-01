 Loading…

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Concentrates
  4. Solvent
  5. Black Domina Crumble 1g
Indica

Black Domina Crumble 1g

by Northstar Cannabis

Black Domina Crumble 1g

About this product

Flavor: You will enjoy this strain’s gorgeous scent with its nutty and earthy aroma with subtle hints of citrus or flowers. Effects: This strain is almost entirely indica, so be wary of its sedative effects! Most users describe its initial high as euphoric, uplifting, and relaxing. However, once the physical effects kick in, the strain’s sedative properties come to the fore. This strain is almost entirely indica, so be wary of its sedative effects! Users say that it releases tension, but as the body becomes completely relaxed, it can cause couchlock. Therefore, Black Domina is not suitable for daytime use; it is a late evening or night time strain only. Extraction Method: BHO Closed Loop    

About this brand

Northstar Cannabis Logo

About this strain

Black Domina

Black Domina
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Limonene

Black Domina is an indica marijuana strain made by crossing Northern LightsOrtegaHash Plant, and Afghani. This melting pot of a strain delivers effects that are relaxing and sedating. Black Domina features a spicy pepper aroma and flavor. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with insomnia. Growers say Black Dominan has a rapid flowering time and produces buds that are coated in trichome crystals.

