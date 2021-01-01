Mazar x Blueberry OG (Skywalker OG) Cartridge 1g
by Northstar CannabisWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
Fragrance/Flavor: Spicy herbal and diesel notes best describe Skywalker OG, as it’s a pungent strain that tastes almost exactly as it smells. Effects: If you’re hoping for an intergalactic adventure, Skywalker OG will be your co-pilot. An instant high that’s super heavy, you’ll feel properly stoned after a hit or two. Experience your body completely fusing with the couch and leaving you relaxed and happy. A happy high is coupled with intense munchies, so keep the snacks right next to you to avoid having to move. Your head will be in the clouds, yet your body will be tingly and in some cases numb. How its manufactured: Created in house by combining pure THC distillate from our cultivation facility and 100% cannabis derived terpenes from the strain Girl Scout Cookie. No inorganic or non-cannabis derived additives.
About this brand
Northstar Cannabis
About this strain
Mazar x Blueberry OG
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Limonene
- Caryophyllene
Mazar x Blueberry OG is a potent indica-dominant hybrid strain that may just take you to a galaxy far, far away. No Sith genetics here—this plant is a cross between Mazar x Bluebery and OG Kush and has the strong aroma characteristic to kush strains that includes a spicy herbal scent tinged with jet fuel. This strain makes relaxation your only mission, and some users report strong body effects that include mild tingling and numbness. If pain and physical limitations are the issue, Mazar x Bluebery OG is here to rescue you. The galaxy also holds a sativa dominant variety of Mazar x Blueberry that is also often referred to as Mazar x Blueberry OG or Sativa OG.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.