 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Pre-rolls
  5. Mimosa Pre-Rolls 3.5g 6-pack

Mimosa Pre-Rolls 3.5g 6-pack

by NUG

Write a review
NUG Cannabis Pre-rolls Mimosa Pre-Rolls 3.5g 6-pack

Similar items

Show all

About this product

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Mimosa

Mimosa
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Limonene

Mimosa by Symbiotic Genetics is a rising star in the cannabis community. A cross of Clementine and Purple Punch, this strain has garnered praise for its outstanding fruit punch, citrus rind aroma and pleasurable mid-level buzz. Like the beverage, there is no bad time to enjoy Mimosa, but if you enjoy too much, the trajectory of your day will need adjusting.  

About this brand

NUG Logo
NUG, Inc. is a premier, state-licensed, and vertically-integrated California cannabis company. From its patented cutting-edge technology, to its award-winning branded products and dedication to equity and community involvement, NUG’s leaders are pioneers and innovators in the cannabis industry, having established an industrywide standard for handcrafted, organic seed to sale cannabis cultivation and manufacturing. Founded in 2014, NUG continues to expand and diversify its portfolio, which includes world-class R&D, state-of-the-art cultivation, extraction, and distillation facilities, one of California’s largest wholesale cannabis distributors, and the new, unparalleled NUG retail store experience.