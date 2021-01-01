Apple Mac Platinum Line Mega Roll 10g
About this product
Your favorite Phat Panda pre roll--MEGA SIZED! With 10g of premium Phat Panda flower, our Mega Rolls are perfect for passing around the circle! Apple Mac combines fan-favorite MAC with our topselling Trophy Wife to create a heavy-hitting hybrid sure to please users of all tolerances. It sits heavily behind the eyes and provides users with that classic stoney feeling that Trophy Wife is renown for, along with a giggly mood-boost and increased ability to focus. Apple Mac is the perfect strain for playing games that require strategy, or activities that require thinking outside of the box.
About this brand
Phat Panda by Grow Op Farms
About this strain
MAC
Terpenes
- Limonene
- Pinene
- Caryophyllene
MAC, also known as "Miracle Alien Cookies" or simply "Miracle Cookies," is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Alien Cookies with Starfighter and Columbian. MAC produces creative effects that are happy and uplifting. This strain features a smooth orange flavor that is balanced out by floral accents on a sweet, earthy finish. Growers say MAC nugs are gorgeous and covered in resin. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with stress and depression.
