Dutch Treat Bong Buddies
About this product
2g of Phat Panda flower, with nugs the perfect size for packing a bowl! Dutch Treat is one of the premier and most widely-recognized connoisseur strains to come out of Amsterdam, Holland. Noted as one of the fundamental cannabis characters in Amsterdam's coffee shop culture, the Dutch Treat enjoys a reputation decorated with awards and recognition spanning the history of the Amsterdam cannabis legacy. It is highly appealing in its presentation with dense and sticky buds, an acute fragrance of sweet pine and the slight hint of mint or eucalyptus, with the added benefits of stress relief, and a sense of light relaxation. Truly a well-rounded and enjoyable experience.
About this brand
Phat Panda by Grow Op Farms
About this strain
Dutch Treat
Terpenes
- Terpinolene
- Myrcene
- Ocimene
Dutch Treat is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Northern Lights with Haze. This strain produces cerebral effects that will leave you feeling uplifted and euphoric while reducing stress and relaxing the mind. Dutch Treat features a flavor profile that smells like sweet fruits mixed with pine and eucalyptus trees. Growers say this strain has dense, sticky buds that are pungent. Medical marijuana patients choose Dutch Treat to help relieve symptoms associated with fatigue, pain, and PMS. This strain originates from Amsterdam and is a cultural staple among the coffee shops there.
