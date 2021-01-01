 Loading…

  Home
  Shop
  Cannabis
  Flower
  GMO Bong Buddies
Hybrid

GMO Bong Buddies

by Phat Panda by Grow Op Farms

Phat Panda by Grow Op Farms Cannabis Flower GMO Bong Buddies

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

2g of Phat Panda flower, with nugs the perfect size for packing a bowl! GMO is a heavy indica comprised of Chem Dawg and Girl Scout Cookies. It provides superior physical relaxation while keeping your mind sharp and focused, so it is a popular daytime indica. GMO stands for Garlic, Mushrooms, and Onions. This pungent strain is bold, skunky, and earthy. It's a popular choice for medical marijuana users for relieving aches and pains without total sedation.

About this brand

Phat Panda by Grow Op Farms Logo
Phat Panda was founded in 2014 by Robert and Katrina McKinley. The 30-man crew has now grown to over 700 employees. Our vision is to contribute to the space by continuing to challenge ourselves every day and bring inspiration and innovation to the Cannabis industry. We blend the most advanced growing techniques with state-of-the-art technology to bring our customers the best products. The cannabis industry is one of the fastest-growing industries in the United States. In 2016, Marijuana sales in North America reached $6.73 billion—reflecting 34% growth over 2015. By 2021, sales are expected to jump to $25 billion. And Phat Panda wants to be at the forefront of it.

About this strain

GMO Cookies

GMO Cookies
Terpenes
  Limonene
  Caryophyllene
  Myrcene

GMO Cookies, also known as as "GMO Garlic Cookies" and "Garlic Cookies," is a potent indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Girl Scout Cookies with Chemdawg. This strain produces a euphoric high with mentally uplifting effects. Consumers say Garlic Cookies promotes an incredible body high that leaves you feeling relaxed and free from pain. In large doses, this strain may lock you to the sofa and make you feel sedated. As a descendent from Girl Scout Cookies, you can expect louds flavors from Garlic Cookies, like a diesel aroma and a garlic-forward taste that lingers on your tastebuds. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with chronic pain, depression, and nausea. According to growers, Garlic Cookies flowers into light green, spade-shaped buds that are dusted with white trichomes and curly orange hairs. This strain was originally bred by Mamiko Seeds. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Garlic Cookies (aka GMO Cookies) before, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

