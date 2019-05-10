 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. GG4 (f.k.a. Gorilla Glue #4)

GG4 (f.k.a. Gorilla Glue #4)

by Rogue Farmer

Skip to Reviews
5.01
Rogue Farmer Cannabis Flower GG4 (f.k.a. Gorilla Glue #4)
Rogue Farmer Cannabis Flower GG4 (f.k.a. Gorilla Glue #4)

About this product

Rogue Farmer's Gorilla Glue #4 is a heavy sativa the makes you feel "glued" to wherever you are lounging. This relaxing and euphoric flower is a cross between Chem's Sister and Chocolate Diesel. This hefty, resin covered flower has a pungent, earthy pine aroma and has been known to help with stress, pain and depression. Gorilla Glue #4 came in at 22.15% THC and 2.61% Terpenes! The main Terpenes are Caryophyllene, Limonene, Humulene and Myercene.

1 customer review

5.01

write a review

HightideOCgurl

Ready to relax? Or get out of pain? Then this is your strain. I use it almost nightly. Great for all over pain. I have Fibromyalgia pain and this takes me away from it. My brain and body would rather chill.

About this strain

Original Glue

Original Glue
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Myrcene

Original Glue (GG4), developed by GG Strains, is a potent hybrid strain that delivers heavy-handed euphoria and relaxation, leaving you feeling “glued” to the couch. Its chunky, resin-covered buds fill the room with pungent earthy and sour aromas inherited from its parent strains, Chem’s Sister, Sour Dubb, and Chocolate Diesel. Taking first place in both the Michigan and Los Angeles 2014 Cannabis Cups as well as the High Times Jamaican World Cup, this multiple award-winning hybrid's supremacy is no longer a secret, and consumers will search far and wide to get their hands sticky with Original Glue (GG4).

About this brand

Rogue Farmer Logo
Sun Grown