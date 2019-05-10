HightideOCgurl
on May 10th, 2019
Ready to relax? Or get out of pain? Then this is your strain. I use it almost nightly. Great for all over pain. I have Fibromyalgia pain and this takes me away from it. My brain and body would rather chill.
Rogue Farmer's Gorilla Glue #4 is a heavy sativa the makes you feel "glued" to wherever you are lounging. This relaxing and euphoric flower is a cross between Chem's Sister and Chocolate Diesel. This hefty, resin covered flower has a pungent, earthy pine aroma and has been known to help with stress, pain and depression. Gorilla Glue #4 came in at 22.15% THC and 2.61% Terpenes! The main Terpenes are Caryophyllene, Limonene, Humulene and Myercene.
Original Glue (GG4), developed by GG Strains, is a potent hybrid strain that delivers heavy-handed euphoria and relaxation, leaving you feeling “glued” to the couch. Its chunky, resin-covered buds fill the room with pungent earthy and sour aromas inherited from its parent strains, Chem’s Sister, Sour Dubb, and Chocolate Diesel. Taking first place in both the Michigan and Los Angeles 2014 Cannabis Cups as well as the High Times Jamaican World Cup, this multiple award-winning hybrid's supremacy is no longer a secret, and consumers will search far and wide to get their hands sticky with Original Glue (GG4).