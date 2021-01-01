 Loading…

  5. RYTHM Sativa Dominant Mini Buds Tahoe Alien 1/8oz
RYTHM Sativa Dominant Mini Buds Tahoe Alien 1/8oz

by rythm

rythm Cannabis Flower RYTHM Sativa Dominant Mini Buds Tahoe Alien 1/8oz

RYTHM Sativa Dominant Mini Bud eighths (3.5g) offer a variety of expertly cultivated, delivering optimal potencies, lush aromas, and rich flavors at a great value. Strain description: Tahoe Alien [orig:Tahoe OG Kush x Alien Kush] is a highly euphoric sativa dominant strain, featuring notes of tart lemon and earthy pine.

RYTHM is a national cannabis brand with a singular promise: to provide consistent, authentic experiences that empower consumers to live their best lives. Every flower, vape, or concentrates product in the RYTHM family exists in four relatable categories that emphasize experience and emotion over strain names and technical lingo: Energize, Relax, Balance, and Heal. FOLLOW US TO #FINDYOURRYTHM Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FindYourRYTHM/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/rythm_official/

Tahoe Alien

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Limonene
  3. Linalool

Tahoe Alien is a 60/40 indica-dominant hybrid by Alien Genetics that will carry you straight into the cosmos. Bred by combining Tahoe OG Kush with Alien Kush, this phenotype inherits a subtle earthy aroma with notes of lemon and pine. Where this celestial strain really shines, however, is in its potency; prepare yourself for a full-body abduction that leaves behind stress, pain, insomnia, and nausea. While Tahoe Alien buds mature as early as 56 days, a 9-week flowering time is recommended for additional density and a more sedative effect.

