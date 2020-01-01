 Loading…

Hybrid

Kush Mints

by Six Labs

Six Labs Cannabis Flower Kush Mints
Six Labs Cannabis Flower Kush Mints

About this product

Kush Mints is a strain created by Seed Junky. It crosses Animal Mints and the classic Bubba Kush, resulting in a high-THC hybrid with a unique, mint taste. Kush Mints typically has multi-colored dark purple and dark green buds with orange hairs, and its strong euphoria may be too much for novice consumers. Its relaxing effects will have you kicking back and pretty sleepy if you're not careful. It starts with a warming tingle in the spine, filling you with a sense of deep relaxation that ebbs and flows through your limbs until you are totally calm in mind and body. With these effects and its high level of potency, Kush Mints is said to be the perfect treatment for conditions such as chronic pain, depression, chronic fatigue, nausea or appetite loss.

About this strain

Kush Mints

Kush Mints
Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Linalool

Kush Mints is a popular strain in the Cookies family. It crosses Animal Mints and the classic Bubba Kush, resulting in a high-THC hybrid with a unique, mint taste. While Bubba Kush is a famous, mythical strain from the '90s, Animal Mints is a relatively new Cookies cross from Seed Junky Genetics. Kush Mints typically has multi-colored dark purple and dark green buds with orange hairs, and its strong euphoria may be too much for novice consumers. Kush Mints has a complex Cookies smell and taste with a trademark mint aroma and taste woven in. It’s usually grown indoors, hydroponically with technical skill for best results.

About this brand

Six Labs is where the science of cannabis and the art of cultivation comes together. At our cultivation lab in Chesaning, Michigan, we cultivate all our own cannabis with a complete focus on quality and precision, and passion for advanced research, development, and technology.