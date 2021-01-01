 Loading…

Hybrid

Kush Mintz Cold Cured Live Rosin 1g

by SixFifths

SixFifths Concentrates Solventless Kush Mintz Cold Cured Live Rosin 1g

About this product

Premium Solventless Hash Oil that has been cold-cured to perfection in order to preserve terpenes commonly lost in the heating process. This results in a cleaner, smoother product as well as a cleaner, smoother high.

About this brand

Rejuvenating!

About this strain

Kush Mints

Kush Mints
Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Linalool

Kush Mints is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Animal Mints with Bubba Kush. The result is a high THC strain with a unique minty taste. Kush Mints provides effects that are uplifting and happy. This strain has a complex flavor profile that tastes like mint and cookies. Growers say Kush Mints grows best when indoors and done hydroponically. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help stimulate appetite.

