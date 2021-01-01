 Loading…

Hybrid

Skywalker OG Blunts 4g 4-pack

by Southie Adams

Southie Adams Cannabis Pre-rolls Skywalker OG Blunts 4g 4-pack

Skywalker OG Blunts 4g 4-pack by Southie Adams

About this strain

Mazar x Blueberry OG

Mazar x Blueberry OG
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Limonene
  3. Caryophyllene

Mazar x Blueberry OG is a potent indica-dominant hybrid strain that may just take you to a galaxy far, far away. No Sith genetics here—this plant is a cross between Mazar x Bluebery and OG Kush and has the strong aroma characteristic to kush strains that includes a spicy herbal scent tinged with jet fuel. This strain makes relaxation your only mission, and some users report strong body effects that include mild tingling and numbness. If pain and physical limitations are the issue, Mazar x Bluebery OG is here to rescue you. The galaxy also holds a sativa dominant variety of Mazar x Blueberry that is also often referred to as Mazar x Blueberry OG or Sativa OG.

