DIAMOND OG - CANNABIS DERIVED TERPENES POD 1G
About this product
DIAMOND OG / INDICA · Taste: Pine, Sweet, Woody · Feeling: Relaxed, Sleepy, Euphoric · Description: Diamond OG has an aroma and taste of citrus and pine, with undertones of diesel and fresh earth. This full-body high will have you feeling stoney and happy, best smoked on lazy days when tasks are not in need of being completed.
About this brand
STIIIZY
About this strain
Diamond OG
Terpenes
- Pinene
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
Diamond OG is an indica marijuana strain that patients love for its potent and long-lasting effects. This strain induces full-body relaxation that may help temper pain and muscle spasms before settling into an overall laziness. Diamond OG can leave you mentally euphoric in smaller doses, but it’s definitely not one for times when work or even wakefulness needs to happen. Diamond OG is the result of an unknown strain crossed with OG Kush and has the familiar OG aroma of citrus-pine supported by diesel undertones. These sparkling nugs will be condensed and have a strong odor; they’re definitely a beauty to show off.
