Purple Kush Autoflower Cannabis Seeds

Given its parents, its no surprise that its a heavy indica. Purple Kush due to it’s heavy indica properties are great for medicinal use and ideal for sleep. For this particular strain you won’t need much headroom due to it growing wider than tall. Purple Kush has a relatively short flower time of 7-9 weeks is around 80% indica, has medium to high levels of THC and can be grown both indoors and outdoors.

Purple Kush

Terpenes
  Myrcene
  Pinene
  Caryophyllene

Purple Kush is a pure indica strain that emerged from the Oakland area of California as the result of crossing Hindu Kush and Purple Afghani. Its aroma is subtle and earthy with sweet overtones typical of Kush varieties. Blissful, long-lasting euphoria blankets the mind while physical relaxation rids the body of pain, sleeplessness, and stress. Purple Kush will grow wide rather than tall, and will be ready for harvest following an 8-week flowering time.

Sunwest Genetics is dedicated to providing the highest quality cannabis seeds, handpicked by our growers to ensure freshness. We believe that the more people that grow cannabis, the better the world will be for both healing and enlightenment. Inspired by our home on the west coast, we want the rest of the world to be able to experience the high quality cannabis we have here. Our seeds can be used for both medical and recreational purposes. Our products range from easy to grow strains; great for beginners, to difficult but rewarding - perfect for any veteran gardeners looking for a challenge. We have a team on standby 24/7 for support through phone, email or live chat. See why Sunwest Genetics is one of the best seed companies in the industry with the best genetics.