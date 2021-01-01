 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Concentrates
  4. Solvent
  5. Dream Star Sugar 1g
Hybrid

Dream Star Sugar 1g

by Sweet Dirt

Write a review
Sweet Dirt Concentrates Solvent Dream Star Sugar 1g

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Dream Star Sugar 1g by Sweet Dirt

About this brand

Sweet Dirt Logo

About this strain

Dream Star

Dream Star
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Humulene

A cross between Blue Dream and Stardawg, Dream Star is a sativa-dominant hybrid bred by Oaksterdam Seed Co. Its aroma is sweet and fruity, with sour accents that hint at Dream Star’s Chemdawg lineage. This strain’s psychoactive onset begins in the head and evens out over time into a mellow full-body calm. Dream Star is used by patients to treat a variety of symptoms and conditions including headaches, pain, depression, multiple sclerosis, and Parkinson’s. This hybrid might come as a challenge to novice growers, but cultivators of this strain should wait nine weeks for indoor plants to flower.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review