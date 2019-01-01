 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Original Glue 1000MG CBD Vape Oil

by TryTheCBD.com

Product Info 66.7mg PER 1ml of CBD E-Liquid 1000mg of CBD per bottle MCT OIL Botanical Terpene Flavor Tested by Independent Labs Non-THC, Non-Nicotine The main ingredient of the 1000 mg Original Glue CBD Vape Oil is the Original Glue Strain of CBD. Wondering about the scent or fragrance of the Gg4 CBD Vape Oil? Usually, the words people use to describe it are Earth, Pine, Wood. As for the effect the Gg4 CBD Vape Oil has, users are likely to experience effects like Attention, Motivation, Drive, Reducing Stress and improving focus. Looking for a blissful dose of heavy relaxation? Then the Gg4 strain of CBD is the one for you! Gg4 CBD is a potent and powerful relaxer and will leave you feeling glued to the couch — hence its name. Scent: earthy, sour, pungent Effect: Euphoric, relaxing, heavy, full body relaxation and extreme couch lock; euphoric and happy while feeling next to sedated with relaxation Common uses: For those looking to chill out and zone out, the Gorilla Glue strain is a great option!

Original Glue

Original Glue
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Myrcene

Original Glue (GG4), developed by GG Strains, is a potent hybrid strain that delivers heavy-handed euphoria and relaxation, leaving you feeling “glued” to the couch. Its chunky, resin-covered buds fill the room with pungent earthy and sour aromas inherited from its parent strains, Chem’s Sister, Sour Dubb, and Chocolate Diesel. Taking first place in both the Michigan and Los Angeles 2014 Cannabis Cups as well as the High Times Jamaican World Cup, this multiple award-winning hybrid's supremacy is no longer a secret, and consumers will search far and wide to get their hands sticky with Original Glue (GG4).

About this brand

