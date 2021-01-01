 Loading…
Blue Zkittlez Delta 8 THC Cartridge 1 ML

by Urb Finest Flowers

Urb Finest Flowers Delta-8 THC Delta-8 THC Cartridges and Vapes Blue Zkittlez Delta 8 THC Cartridge 1 ML

Urb Delta 8 THC Cartridges are made with premium Delta 8 THC Distillate and the highest quality terpene profiles. Ceramic Coil Cartridge; No risk of burning and great smooth taste ZERO additives or fillers (NO PG, NO VG, NO Vitamin E Acetate) Approx. 96% THC per cart.

Urb Finest Flowers is a premium hemp-derived cannabinoid brand made for the cannabinoid enthusiast and connoisseur. Delve into a rich experience, electrify your senses and elevate your mind and body.

Blue Zkittlez

Terpenes
  1. Pinene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Caryophyllene

Blue Zkittlez, also known as "Blue Skittles" and "Blue Zkittles," is an indica marijuana strain made by crossing Blue Diamond with Zkittlez. This odoriferous flower offers a terpene profile of tart citrus, sweet earth, and wildflowers. The effects of Blue Zkittlez are mellow and moderately sedating, stimulating appetite while weighing heavy on the limbs. This strain offers a combination of strong physical effects and uplifting mental high which make it a perfect end-of-the-day strain and a nice match for folks contending with stress, restlessness, and pain.

