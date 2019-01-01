 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Mimosa Pre-Rolls 5g 5-pack

by Urban Pharms

About this strain

Mimosa

Mimosa
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Limonene

Mimosa by Symbiotic Genetics is a rising star in the cannabis community. A cross of Clementine and Purple Punch, this strain has garnered praise for its outstanding fruit punch, citrus rind aroma and pleasurable mid-level buzz. Like the beverage, there is no bad time to enjoy Mimosa, but if you enjoy too much, the trajectory of your day will need adjusting.  

