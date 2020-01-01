URSA Pink Lemonade Diamond Flake
About this product
Pink Lemonade is bred by Tar Hill Farm in Humboldt County. It is a multiple award-winning strain. This Pink Lemonade Diamond Flake features 90.3% Cannabinoids and 77.4% Total THC. Diamond Flake is a new creation that is extremely rich in both cannabinoids and terpenes. 100% cannabis-derived, Diamond Flake features pure THC, THCA, and terpenes that do not stick all over your tool, your jar or your hands. It's very easy to dab, add to a joint, or preload a nail compared to stickier resins. With Diamond Flake, you can flip the jar upside down with no worries of concentrate sticking or lidding!
About this strain
Pink Lemonade
Terpenes
- Ocimene
- Pinene
- Myrcene
Pink Lemonade is a tart sativa-dominant hybrid that adheres to its namesake in flavor and smell. This strain smells of fruity, mentholated tea and screams tart lemons and grapefruit on the exhale. The bud is coated in a generous layer of trichomes atop jade foliage and bronze pistils. Pink Lemonade instantly puts the mind into a haze and settles over the body with calming warmth. This all-day strain is ideal for consumers seeking a functional option to take the edge off repetitive tasks, stress, and depression.