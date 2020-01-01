Diamond OG Cartridge
by VAPEN ClearWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
Precharged and ready to attach to cartridge. Designed for discretion Vapen™ Clear pens are safe to carry anywhere and everywhere. Pre-filled to ensure accuracy and safety. Specially engineered atomizer, designed for Vapen Clear’s viscous consistency, prevents clogs utilizing every drop. Screw Vapen Clear cartridge into battery and enjoy!
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this strain
Diamond OG
Terpenes
- Pinene
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
Diamond OG is a precious gem of a strain that patients love for its potent and long-lasting effects. This strain induces full-body relaxation that may help temper pain and muscle spasms before settling into an overall laziness. It can leave you mentally euphoric in smaller doses, but it’s definitely not one for times when work or even wakefulness needs to happen. Diamond OG is the result of an unknown strain crossed with OG Kush and has the familiar OG aroma of citrus-pine supported by fuel undertones. These sparkling nugs will be condensed and have a strong odor; they’re definitely a beauty to show off.