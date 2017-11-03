About this product
About this strain
Diamond OG is an indica marijuana strain that patients love for its potent and long-lasting effects. This strain induces full-body relaxation that may help temper pain and muscle spasms before settling into an overall laziness. Diamond OG can leave you mentally euphoric in smaller doses, but it’s definitely not one for times when work or even wakefulness needs to happen. Diamond OG is the result of an unknown strain crossed with OG Kush and has the familiar OG aroma of citrus-pine supported by diesel undertones. These sparkling nugs will be condensed and have a strong odor; they’re definitely a beauty to show off.
Diamond OG effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
About this brand
The VAPEN line up comes from award-winning proprietary strains of organically grown cannabis which allows us to make the highest potency cannabis products around. VAPEN products are free from additives, solvents, heavy metals, and pesticides. That is why New Times readers voted VAPEN as a Best of Phoenix award winner in 2019.
Everything we do is about you, each product is 3rd party tested for purity and you can scan a QR code on each product to see its test results. And because we make VAPEN products in small batches, you are always assured high potency, consistent quality, and unsurpassed purity.
We invite you to compare VAPEN quality, product purity and affordable pricing with any other product. We think you will agree VAPEN is the best choice for you!