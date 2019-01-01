 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Hemp CBD
  4. Hemp CBD topicals
  5. Cinnamon Menthol - Topical Roll-On

Cinnamon Menthol - Topical Roll-On

by VIIA CBD

Write a review
VIIA CBD Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Topicals Cinnamon Menthol - Topical Roll-On

$40.00MSRP

Buy Here

About this product

Roll away sore muscles, aches, and pains with VIIA’s Cinnamon Menthol Roll-On​. Formulated with 250 MG of organic broad-spectrum hemp extract, sunflower oil infused with healing herbs, essential oils, and menthol for cooling comfort. Give yourself a nice massage while keeping menthol off your hands with our rollerball applicator. 250mg of Broad-Spectrum CBD Formulated with 11 powerful herbs and botanicals. Localized, rapid-acting relief. Handcrafted with all organic ingredients. Infused with menthol and camphor for cooling relief.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

VIIA CBD Logo
VIIA was founded with the mission to create honest CBD products that help people live healthier lives. We consciously craft our blends with premium select strains of Oregon grown hemp and organic herbs to create powerful, effective goods that help support your journey to a healthier you.