About this product
We use our proprietary organic red wine based ethanol rather than using CO2 or other volatile gases, to create our signature full spectrum Wholest oil from fresh cannabis flowers. Both our cannabinoid and terpene extractions are strain specific rather than a blended mix, which allows for truly authentic and reliable experiences with each of our products. Our cartridges contains 500mg of 100% cannabis oil with an average potency of 85+% total cannabinoids. Dog Walker OG is a balanced hybrid of Albert Walker OG and Chemdawg 91. A universally great choice for most occasions as its effects are not intensely sedative or cerebral. Chemdawg’s widely loved pungent skunk profile shines through across earthy piney back notes in this strain. Dog Walker OG is a wonderful choice for those suffering from: depression, stress, pain, fatigue, and lack of appetite. Contains the full spectrum of cannabinoids Pure cannabis oil; no MCT, PG, or any other cutting agents Bulletproof no-leak design Constructed of stainless steel, glass, and a Japanese cotton wick Discrete convenient delivery system High airflow for potent dosing Cannabis terpenes 500mg 85+% total cannabinoids
About this strain
Dogwalker OG
Terpenes
- Limonene
- Caryophyllene
- Myrcene
Dogwalker OG is a balanced hybrid bred by combining Albert Walker OG and Chemdawg 91. With a complex profile of woody and skunky aromas, Dogwalker OG delivers a strong cerebral calm that radiates throughout the body over time. Dogwalker OG promotes focus, while also inducing deep relaxation that easily converts to sleep in high doses. This THC-rich hybrid can be used for a variety of issues, particularly pain, mood disorders, and appetite loss.