Garlic Cookies
by Grassroots Cannabis
1 gram
$17.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Sativa Dominant Hybrid This strain is perfect for lifting a bum mood or catalyzing a positive social situation. Its buzz has a mellow onset but deepens over time and doesn’t overlook your sore muscles after it gently massages your mind.
Be the first to review this product.
Pineapple Express combines the potent and flavorful forces of parent strains Trainwreck and Hawaiian. The smell is likened to fresh apple and mango, with a taste of pineapple, pine, and cedar. This hard-hitting hybrid provides a long-lasting energetic buzz perfect for productive afternoons and creative escapes.