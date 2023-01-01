814 Fireworks
814 Fireworks is a 50% sativa and 50% indica weed strain made from a genetic cross between MAC and Gelato (Pheno 7). This strain is a colorful and potent hybrid that offers a balanced and uplifting high. 814 Fireworks has a sweet and creamy aroma with hints of citrus and diesel. The buds are dense and frosty, with dark green and purple hues. 814 Fireworks is 23% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us 814 Fireworks effects include creativity, focus, and relaxation. Medical marijuana patients often choose 814 Fireworks when dealing with symptoms associated with depression, fatigue, and appetite loss. Bred by Cresco, 814 Fireworks features flavors like sweet, citrus, and diesel. The dominant terpene of this strain is limonene. The average price of 814 Fireworks typically ranges from $15-$20 per gram. If you’re looking for a colorful and potent hybrid that can boost your mood and energy, 814 Fireworks might be the strain for you. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed 814 Fireworks, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Buy strains with similar effects to 814 FireworksOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Ready to try this strain?
Shop 814 Fireworks products near you
Similar to 814 Fireworks near Ashburn, VA
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—