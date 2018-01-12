ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Indica

4.3 3 reviews

999

999

999 is a strain collaboration between Josh D (breeder of OG Kush) and the illustrious Karma Genetics. This potent mashup of Tahoe OG Kush, Triangle Kush, and Biker Kush hones in on the best attributes of Kush genetics while enhancing the overall complexity of flavor. 999 has a chunky OG structure and hits like a champ. When it comes to aroma, 999 blasts traditional, yet amplified, notes of pine, citrus, funky earth, and gas.  

999

