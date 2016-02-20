Created by Scapegoat Genetics and TSL Farms, G.O.A.T. is a hybrid strain that crosses Animal Pie and ACDC. Bursting with fragrant cherry aromas, G.O.A.T. is as flavorful as it is potent. With a 1:1 ratio of CBD:THC, this hybrid is preferred by patients treating pain, multiple sclerosis, and cancer.
