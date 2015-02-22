ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Indica

4.6 50 reviews

Afghani CBD

Afghani CBD

Afghani CBD is a high-CBD variant of the landrace indica Afghani grown by Canadian LP Tilray. Named after its geographic origin Afghani CBD has relaxing, therapeutic properties that have shown potential to help those suffering with insomnia, chronic pain, and stress disorders.

Effects

36 people reported 331 effects
Relaxed 88%
Happy 63%
Sleepy 50%
Uplifted 30%
Creative 27%
Stress 58%
Pain 44%
Inflammation 41%
Anxiety 36%
Depression 33%
Dry mouth 25%
Dry eyes 13%
Dizzy 5%
Headache 2%

Reviews

50

Photos

Lineage

Strain parent
Afghani
parent
Strain
Afghani CBD

Most popular in