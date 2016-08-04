Walker Kush is the Rare Dankness cross of Albert Walker and Rare Dankness #1. These stimulating genetics blend Afghan Skunk, Ghost OG, and Chemdawg into a multifaceted indica-dominant hybrid that uplifts while remaining grounded in soothing body effects. Happy yet laidback, this strain is preferred for ADD/ADHD, depression, and PTSD.
