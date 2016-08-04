ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
  3. Walker Kush
Hybrid

4.6 46 reviews

Walker Kush

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 46 reviews

Walker Kush

Walker Kush is the Rare Dankness cross of Albert Walker and Rare Dankness #1. These stimulating genetics blend Afghan Skunk, Ghost OG, and Chemdawg into a multifaceted indica-dominant hybrid that uplifts while remaining grounded in soothing body effects. Happy yet laidback, this strain is preferred for ADD/ADHD, depression, and PTSD. 

Effects

37 people reported 274 effects
Relaxed 78%
Euphoric 48%
Happy 45%
Focused 40%
Sleepy 32%
Stress 45%
Anxiety 43%
Depression 35%
Pain 29%
PTSD 21%
Dry mouth 21%
Dry eyes 13%
Dizzy 8%
Anxious 5%
Headache 2%

Lineage

First strain parent
Rare Dankness #1
parent
Second strain parent
Albert Walker
parent
Strain
Walker Kush

