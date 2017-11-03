ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Jawa Pie
Slide 1 of 2
  • Leafly flower of Jawa Pie

  • Check out photos people have shared with us

    photos
We're filling in this page with lab-sourced data and expert information. Become a lab or brand partner to bring this flower's shapes and colors to life.

Indica

4.7 26 reviews

Jawa Pie

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 26 reviews

Jawa Pie

Jawa Pie is a sumptuously minty cut by Ocean Grown Seeds. This indica achieves its unique bouquet of shortbread, lime, and menthol by combining CookieFam’s Key Lime Pie with Ocean Grown’s own Alien Rift. The heavy combination anchors the consumer to the couch with weighted limbs and stoney sedation, making this an ideal end-of-the-day strain. Utilize Jawa Pie to mute stress, anxiety, and physical pain.   

Effects

Show all

19 people reported 128 effects
Relaxed 105%
Happy 68%
Euphoric 57%
Sleepy 57%
Hungry 42%
Anxiety 36%
ADD/ADHD 21%
Arthritis 15%
Fibromyalgia 15%
Anorexia 10%
Dry mouth 26%
Dry eyes 15%
Paranoid 5%

Strain spotlight

Reviews

26

write a review

Find Jawa Pie nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Jawa Pie nearby.

Photos

Show all

User uploaded image of Jawa Pie
User uploaded image of Jawa Pie
User uploaded image of Jawa Pie
User uploaded image of Jawa Pie
User uploaded image of Jawa Pie

Lineage

First strain parent
Alien Rift
parent
Second strain parent
Key Lime Pie
parent
Strain
Jawa Pie

Products with Jawa Pie

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Jawa Pie nearby.

Most popular in