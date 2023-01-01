Salty Watermelon
Salty Matermelon is a sativa weed strain made from a genetic cross between Alien Rift and Watermelon Zkittlez. Salty Matermelon is 20% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for beginners cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Salty Matermelon effects include energy, focus, and euphoria. Medical marijuana patients often choose Salty Matermelon when dealing with symptoms associated with anxiety, pain, and fatigue. Bred by Lost River Seeds, Salty Matermelon features flavors like watermelon, lemon, and salt. The dominant terpene of this strain is limonene. The average price of Salty Matermelon typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Salty Matermelon, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
