stock photo similar to Salty Watermelon
HybridTHC 20%CBD

Salty Watermelon

Salty Matermelon is a sativa weed strain made from a genetic cross between Alien Rift and Watermelon Zkittlez. Salty Matermelon is 20% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for beginners cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Salty Matermelon effects include energy, focus, and euphoria. Medical marijuana patients often choose Salty Matermelon when dealing with symptoms associated with anxiety, pain, and fatigue. Bred by Lost River Seeds, Salty Matermelon features flavors like watermelon, lemon, and salt. The dominant terpene of this strain is limonene. The average price of Salty Matermelon typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Salty Matermelon, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

write a review

Buy strains with similar effects to Salty Watermelon

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
See more dispensaries near you

Ready to try this strain?

Shop Salty Watermelon products near you

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

Similar to Salty Watermelon near Ashburn, VA

Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
Type
Cannabinoid
Top reported effect
Dominant terpene

Salty Watermelon strain reviews4

Loading...Loading...
Loading...
Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...
Loading...
Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...
Loading...
Loading...Loading...

Strain spotlight