ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Alien Walker
Slide 1 of 3
  • Leafly flower of Alien Walker
  • Close up cannabis flower of Alien Walker

  • Check out photos people have shared with us

    photos

Hybrid

4.6 161 reviews

Alien Walker

aka Ewok

Cannabinoids
Terpenes
Herbal
Pine
Citrus

Calculated from 33 products tested with lab partners

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 161 reviews

Alien Walker nugget
Alien Walker
  • Herbal
  • Pine
  • Citrus

Alien Walker, a cross between Albert Walker and Tahoe Alien, was the Hybrid winner of the 2013 Seattle High Times Cannabis Cup. Bred by Alien Genetics, Alien Walker is a fast-growing plant with a short vegetative cycle, but produces large yields of frost-covered buds as hairy as fictitious space bears. Pungent fruity notes of tangerine and lemon introduce Alien Walker’s strong cerebrally-focused effects that promote relaxation and stress relief. The full-body sedation to follow makes this strain a viable option for treatment of pain and insomnia as well. 

Effects

Show all

120 people reported 888 effects
Relaxed 70%
Happy 61%
Euphoric 51%
Uplifted 45%
Creative 40%
Stress 39%
Pain 30%
Depression 26%
Insomnia 22%
Anxiety 19%
Dry mouth 20%
Dry eyes 8%
Anxious 4%
Dizzy 1%
Headache 1%

Strain spotlight

Reviews

161

write a review

Find Alien Walker nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Alien Walker nearby.

Similar strains

search by similar

Photos

Show all

Lineage

First strain parent
Albert Walker
parent
Second strain parent
Tahoe Alien
parent
Strain
Alien Walker

Products with Alien Walker

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Alien Walker nearby.

Most popular in