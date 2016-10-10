- Herbal
- Pine
- Citrus
Alien Walker, a cross between Albert Walker and Tahoe Alien, was the Hybrid winner of the 2013 Seattle High Times Cannabis Cup. Bred by Alien Genetics, Alien Walker is a fast-growing plant with a short vegetative cycle, but produces large yields of frost-covered buds as hairy as fictitious space bears. Pungent fruity notes of tangerine and lemon introduce Alien Walker’s strong cerebrally-focused effects that promote relaxation and stress relief. The full-body sedation to follow makes this strain a viable option for treatment of pain and insomnia as well.
